November 28, 2001 1 min read

Many companies have found that if they package a widget that appeals to children along with their products, the parents will follow. Fast-food franchises learned this trick a long time ago. Their smartest marketing play, next to "extra value" meal combinations, has been the invention of the "kid's fun pack" meal. Each month, an inexpensive new plastic widget is bundled with a child-sized burger-and-fries combination to draw kids and (drag) parents in for a meal. If you're the parent of a 4- to 7-year-old, you know it works. To get in on the action without shelling out a lot of cash for widgets, partner with a children's business or toy manufacturer that can provide you with goodies.

