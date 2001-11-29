My Queue

Unhappy Customers

Keep them your customers by handling with care.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here's how you handle them:

  • Make sure you listen actively. Don't interrupt or show any emotion. Just listen. Once they've vented, they're more apt to listen to you.
  • Be kind. Plain talk and a steady voice are invaluable when handling conflict. Sometimes it pays to give the customer the benefit of the doubt-you'll have to decide on a case-by-case basis.
  • When you're under verbal attack, don't blurt out the first words that come to mind. Instead, say "I'd like to hear what you have to say, but please slow down a bit so I can hear you." Or you can defuse the situation by saying "You talk first, and I won't interrupt. Then when you're done, I'll see if I have any questions." However you handle it, it's important to remain calm and try a little kindness.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

