Unhappy Customers
Keep them your customers by handling with care.
1 min read
Here's how you handle them:
- Make sure you listen actively. Don't interrupt or show any emotion. Just listen. Once they've vented, they're more apt to listen to you.
- Be kind. Plain talk and a steady voice are invaluable when handling conflict. Sometimes it pays to give the customer the benefit of the doubt-you'll have to decide on a case-by-case basis.
- When you're under verbal attack, don't blurt out the first words that come to mind. Instead, say "I'd like to hear what you have to say, but please slow down a bit so I can hear you." Or you can defuse the situation by saying "You talk first, and I won't interrupt. Then when you're done, I'll see if I have any questions." However you handle it, it's important to remain calm and try a little kindness.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ