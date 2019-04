Don't forget the positives of a lease.

Even if you decide leasing isn't for you, you can still benefit from leasing programs. When cars come off a lease, they're often sold at dealerships as used cars. They're in better shape than a car that's traded in. They've got low mileage, they are well maintained, and the dealers know their history since they're the ones who leased them originally.

