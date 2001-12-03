The Aches and Pains of Working

Don't ignore those new aches and pains that accompany entrepreneurship.

Before you come down with something serious, try these preventative measures:

If you're a homebased entrepreneur (or just take work home at night), don't use your kitchen table as a computer workstation. The height simply isn't right for typing.

Speaking of typing, if you do a lot of inputting, use a wrist rest.

If you spend significant amounts of time on the phone, invest in a headset. This will alleviate shoulder and neck pain.

Make sure your furniture, particularly your chair, is ergonomically designed. The possible additional cost is well worth the potential savings in downtime and medical bills.

Take time during your day (or night) to take frequent breaks, and try some daily stretching and strengthening exercises to ward off recurring problems.

