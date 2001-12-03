The Aches and Pains of Working
Don't ignore those new aches and pains that accompany entrepreneurship.
Before you come down with something serious, try these preventative measures:
- If you're a homebased entrepreneur (or just take work home at night), don't use your kitchen table as a computer workstation. The height simply isn't right for typing.
- Speaking of typing, if you do a lot of inputting, use a wrist rest.
- If you spend significant amounts of time on the phone, invest in a headset. This will alleviate shoulder and neck pain.
- Make sure your furniture, particularly your chair, is ergonomically designed. The possible additional cost is well worth the potential savings in downtime and medical bills.
- Take time during your day (or night) to take frequent breaks, and try some daily stretching and strengthening exercises to ward off recurring problems.
