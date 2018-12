If you're running a radio commercial, figure out the amount of time you'll need to make your point.

December 7, 2001 1 min read

Sixty-second ad spots cost only 20 percent to 25 percent more than 30-second spots. But, of course, the radio audience attention span is notoriously short. Most advertisers buy 30s. It's the default purchase: Buy 30s unless you feel you'll benefit from 60s. If you're convinced you've got a more complex (and more riveting) tale to tell, go with the 60s.

