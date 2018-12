<b></b>

December 3, 2001 1 min read

Oklahoma City-CD Warehouse Inc. has signed a letter of intent for competitor Djangos to acquire the company at an offering of $1.50 a share. The new and used CD and DVD vendor recently posted third quarter losses but predicted a profitable fourth quarter. CD Warehouse CEO Christopher Salyer believes shareholders will not accept the deal, while Djangos CEO Steve Wood believes the offer will be accepted. -Daily Oklahoman