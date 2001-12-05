Rubio's Chips Away at Holdings, Slows Growth

<b></b>

December 5, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carlsbad, California-After entering the Colorado, Utah and Nevada markets about two years ago, Rubio's Restaurants Inc. has closed 11 under-performing Rubio's Baja Grill restaurants in those areas. The company also closed a unit in California and expects to close a store in Arizona, its core markets. Officials at Rubio's, which currently has one franchised unit in California, said they would attempt to refranchise the remaining nine locations in Colorado, Utah and Nevada. -Nation's Restaurant News