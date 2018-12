<b></b>

December 7, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Downers Grove, Illinois-Home services franchisor ServiceMaster Co. is teaming up with home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. to test a range of residential maintenance and repair services such as landscaping, upholstery cleaning, pest control and plumbing repair. The companies will test the co-branded services in three markets early next year, offering them in 30 Home Depot stores. -Crain's Chicago Business