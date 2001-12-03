The Homebased Professional

It's even more crucial for homebased entrepreneurs to look professional

December 3, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are some tips on how to maintain that professionalism:

Put it in writing. Use letters of agreement and contracts for al your business transactions. This is not only professional, but eliminates the risk of misunderstandings.

Use letters of agreement and contracts for al your business transactions. This is not only professional, but eliminates the risk of misunderstandings. Keep your marketing materials current. Out-of-date materials make you look lazy and unprofessional. If you move, immediately print new materials and contact your entire client list.

Out-of-date materials make you look lazy and unprofessional. If you move, immediately print new materials and contact your entire client list. Bank like a business, not a consumer. As a business owner, you need a separate bank account and credit card. Develop a relationship with your banker-many are now courting entrepreneurs.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ