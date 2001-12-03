The Homebased Professional
It's even more crucial for homebased entrepreneurs to look professional
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here are some tips on how to maintain that professionalism:
- Put it in writing. Use letters of agreement and contracts for al your business transactions. This is not only professional, but eliminates the risk of misunderstandings.
- Keep your marketing materials current. Out-of-date materials make you look lazy and unprofessional. If you move, immediately print new materials and contact your entire client list.
- Bank like a business, not a consumer. As a business owner, you need a separate bank account and credit card. Develop a relationship with your banker-many are now courting entrepreneurs.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ