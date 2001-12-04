Get In the Fun Zone

Capitalize on old-fashioned publicity stunts.

No, you don't have to climb telephone poles or swallow goldfish to get attention, but you can make a name for yourself by having some fun at community events such as parades, cook-offs and arts-and-crafts fairs. Take part and let yourself and your employees go crazy with wacky T-shirts, fun slogans and more. Consider the landscaping company with a precision lawn-mowing team that does fancy footwork while marching in local parades.

Or how about the woman who manufactures authentic three-alarm chili? She had a booth at a summer arts festival and wanted to create some additional attention for her product. She hired a volunteer fire department to show up with truck, ladders and firefighters decked out in full gear to spotlight her chili in a way no press release could.

