December 6, 2001 1 min read

Whenever possible, look for employees you can cross-train into different job responsibilities. A welder with college courses in engineering and a secretary with human resources experience are workers one small business has successfully cross-trained. Cross-trained employees can fill in when others are absent, helping keep costs down.

