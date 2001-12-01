My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Dealing With Zoning Restrictions

What to do when zoning prohibits you from meeting with clients in your home office
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Q: My wife and I have a homebased resume-writing service. The county laws prohibit us from having clients in our house, and we believe we have lost several potential clients as a result of having to meet them at the mall or another location. What can we do?

A: When zoning regulations forbid you from having clients in your home, you're wise to abide by them, especially if you have neighbors looking for something to complain about-and even if your clients come one at a time and don't create parking or noise problems. So what can you do? You can meet with clients outside your home and still come across as professional, while also saving yourself the expense of moving your business into an office space. Here are some ways to do that:

  • Rent a professional suite on an hourly basis.
  • Rent your own private office space on less than a full-time basis. Such rental arrangements are usually advertised in the Yellow Pages as "Business Identity Programs" under "Office Rentals."
  • Find an office-based business like an accountant, psychotherapist or secretarial service with a conference room or spare office that you can rent on an hourly basis.
  • Join a club, like a tennis club-with a hint of exclusivity-where you can meet in the restaurant.

While these away-from-home solutions will add to your overhead, here are some long-term ones that may not:

  • County zoning restrictions typically only cover unincorporated areas, and cities within the county may have more permissive zoning with respect to clients coming to a home office. So if you're considering moving, take this into account in choosing where you live.
  • We believe absolute prohibitions unrelated to whether use of a home office impacts neighbors is out of step with the times, so consider working with other homebased businesspeople to talk to zoning officials and county legislators about modernizing your county's zoning.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is Changing Directions Without Losing Your Way. Send them your start-up questions at www.workingfromhome.comor through us at Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

This Chinese Distillery Is Bringing the Most Consumed Spirit on the Planet to America

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business

Marketing

4 Social Media Strategies That Can Help Bring in 23 Percent More Profits