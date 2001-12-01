Lil' Angels Photography

Owning your own business is a snap with this franchise.

Remember picture day at school? The day your mom made you wear your clip-on bow tie or frilliest dress to pose for photos that would be mass-mailed to grandparents and dozens of other relatives? Even if you're too old to fit into that Sunday suit, you can still take part in picture day. Own a Lil' Angels franchise, and you'll be the one visiting preschools and day-care centers, snapping pictures of youngsters several times a year.

Unlike traditional school pictures that are taken only in the fall, Lil' Angels photos are taken year-round, whether it's Christmas, Easter-even cap-and-gown sittings for preschool graduates. Photography experience isn't required, since Lil' Angels provides training and handles all developing.

Good sales skills are a must, though, as is a love of children, according to Mark Lewis, Lil' Angels' director of franchising. "When you try to take a picture, they wiggle and they giggle, and sometimes they cry," he says. "For some people, it's fun working with children-it's a challenge and they enjoy it. For other people, children stress them out. If children stress you out that way, then this is not the business for you."