Handling A Crisis: Before, During And After, Part 1

Crisis management every entrepreneur needs to know

December 5, 2001 2 min read

Entrepreneurs may think crises are reserved for politicians, large corporations and Kathie Lee Gifford, but a debilitating disaster can strike even the smallest of ventures. Unlike Fortune 500 CEOs who have legal departments and PR agencies to call on, small-business owners usually have to handle emergencies themselves. But can a small business really plan for a crisis? Absolutely, says crisis management expert Jeffrey R. Caponigro.

Caponigro defines a crisis as anything that has the potential to negatively affect the reputation or credibility of your business. He suggests entrepreneurs follow some basic steps to prepare for and manage a crisis: