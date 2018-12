Do you purchase your software from more than one dealer? Maybe you shouldn't.

December 10, 2001

It is a good idea to purchase all or most of your software from a single manufacturer. This virtually guarantees compatibility between applications and helps ensure dissimilarity in their operation and in the types of data they support. You will be able to seamlessly move data from one software program to another-an ability you will learn that's not just convenient but downright essential.

