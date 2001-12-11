Postal Pointers
Snail mail is still essential for many businesses-here are a few tips on how to utilize its potential.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- Clean up. The post office can clean your mailing list-for free. They'll correct addresses, note incomplete addresses and add ZIP-plus-4 codes so you'll be eligible for bar-code discounts.
- Bulk up. If you mail in bulk, consider purchasing a standard-mail permit. Although the permit costs around $85 a year, you'll pay substantially less than first class rates.
- Shop around. Delivery rates vary among carriers. Compare rates and ask about small-business discounts.
- Mail early. In many cases, this results in one- to two-day delivery-all for the price of a first class stamp.
Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ