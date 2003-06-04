Use Internet Marketing

Why? Because marketing is more than just traditional advertising, direct mailing and telemarketing.

Marketing is a combination of weapons-a wide assortment that you deploy systematically. And these days, that includes being comfortable with technology, especially the Internet. Targeting the Internet in addition to other marketing avenue can only strengthen your battle to win market share.

Take the lead from some of your favorite Web sites. Or simply ask friends or colleagues what they do to advertise on the Internet. If they are happy with their efforts, ask who helped them get started and then go to those people for assistance. Get to know how to use all the latest marketing weapons at your disposal because the wider your weapon selection, the wider the grin on your face when you review your profits.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business