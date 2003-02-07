Guest Furniture

Make sure your home office is adequate before inviting clients over.

February 7, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Does it have adequate seating? Is there enough space for you to spread out files or other presentation materials? Is the lighting adequate? At the very least, you will need a couple of comfortable armchairs, good lighting, and a table of some sort. If you'll need to access your computer during the meeting, plan your route beforehand, and decide whether your client will accompany you or if he or she will wait in the hospitality area while you pull up the necessary data.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business