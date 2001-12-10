Diageo Edges Toward Burger King Buyout

<b></b>

December 10, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

London-Britain's Diageo Plc is expected to take a few more months before finally coming down in favor of a management-led leveraged buyout for its Miami-based Burger King chain (see "Burger King & Texas Pacific Discuss Potential Leveraged Buyout,"). Burger King chairman and chief executive John Dasburg, who is expected to lead a buyout, favors a leveraged buyout as the best way to reinvigorate the group's sagging sales. A decision to sell Burger King is expected early next year, just ahead of a U.S. re-launch of the brand in February or March. -Reuters