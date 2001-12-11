Papa Murphy's Customers Can Now Purchase Gift Certificates Online

<b></b>

December 11, 2001 1 min read

Vancouver, Washington-Take-and-bake pizza chain Papa Murphy's Pizza has signed an agreement with Gift Check Solutions to allow customers to order gift certificates online at www.papamurphys.com. Papa Murphy's customers can visit the site to purchase gift certificates, which are redeemable at the company's more than 600 U.S. locations, in $5 denominations. The gift certificates can be sent to the customer's location or shipped to family and friends. -Business Wire