Yorkshire Unveils Dual-Brand Drive-In Prototype

December 12, 2001

Lexington, Kentucky-A Yorkshire Global Restaurants franchisee launched a prototype dual-brand drive-in that boasts the menus of both A&W and Long John Silver's. The White Plains, Missouri, restaurant, which serves customers from 33 parking spots and 16 booths, is the first to combine two Yorkshire brands and also marks Long John Silver's drive-in debut. Yorkshire said two more A&W-Long John Silver's drive-ins are currently in development. -Nation's Restaurant News