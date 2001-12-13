Expansion News-Nestle Toll House Café, Sonic

<b></b>

December 13, 2001 1 min read

Plano, Texas-Nestle Toll House Café by Chip, the 10-unit, mall-based purveyor of cookies, desserts and coffee, signed a 26-unit development agreement with Young Sun Inc. of Streamwood, Illinois. The agreement covers Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. -Nation's Restaurant News

Oklahoma City-Sonic recently announced plans to double the number of its restaurants offering breakfast from 400 to at least 800 beginning in the spring. If successful, the move could be a boon for Sonic. Breakfast accounts for 15 to 20 percent of McDonald's and Burger King's total sales, analysts say. -The Oklahoman