International News--Dunkin' Donuts, GNC, Mrs. Fields

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts-Dunkin' Donuts will invest $40 million to open some 170 new franchises over the next five years in Quebec and to renovate its existing units in the region. The company's new and existing franchisees in Quebec will invest $20 million in the venture, with parent company Allied Domecq Int'l investing the rest in both direct aid and loan guarantees for franchisees. -Nation's Restaurant News

Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Companies Inc. is introducing the GNC franchisee opportunity to Canadian entrepreneurs. Having proven the concept's success with four franchise stores in Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor and Calgary, the company is targeting 400 new franchise openings over the next five years. -Miller DeMartine Group

Salt Lake City-Mrs. Fields Original Cookies Inc. has concluded master franchise agreements that will bring the Mrs. Fields brand to Switzerland and Japan. Sarah Cookies Ltd. signed the agreement for Switzerland and will open its first store at the end of 2001. Japanese master franchisee N.E.T Co. Ltd. will also open a store at the end of this year. -Mrs. Fields Original Cookies Inc.

