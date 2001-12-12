Starting a Business

Face Your Fear Of Objection, Part 1

Find out why it doesn't have to be over when your prospect says no.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Objections are what stop a sale. Period. You ask a prospect whether he or she wants to buy your product, and the prospect says it's too expensive. That makes sense to you, so the meeting is over, right?

Wrong. Instead, when someone objects, listen carefully. Does he or she really think the price is too high, or is "no" just a knee-jerk response? Customers rarely accept the first offer in any situation-especially when it comes to price. Objections are also a way to buy time; your prospect may just want to think for a moment or hear about the product before making up his or her mind. So follow these tips:

  • Hear the prospect out. Regardless of the objection, let him or her finish before responding. Many novice salespeople hear an objection and overreact. All they can see is a sale slipping away, so they anxiously interrupt. This results not only in cutting someone off but appearing as if you're dying for the sale.
  • When the customer finishes speaking, be empathetic. First, show that you understand the concern then begin dealing with the objection. If it's price, agree that while initially, it may seem high, it's not when you consider how the product or service saves time, cuts costs, helps expand their business and so on. Don't sound like you're reading a script; mix the figures and the anecdotes. Personalize it to the prospect's business. Show clients you know their needs. As always, stress the benefits.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market