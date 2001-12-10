Making Your Assessment

Assessment doesn't need to be an arduous or complicated process.

December 10, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Simply look back on the past six months. Examine your successes-and your failures-and figure out what went right, or wrong.

A common mistake many entrepreneurs make is focusing on the hits and ignoring the misses. But you might learn a lot more from your flops. Think about what went wrong and how you might have been able to prevent it. Figure out how to avoid repeating those errors.

Analyzing your mistakes is perhaps the most crucial part of this process because you'll learn what not to do. Above all, don't beat yourself up. Remember, it's OK to make a mistake once; it's only foolish to make the same one twice.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ