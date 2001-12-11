Customer Comeback

Getting those customers who have strayed back in the fold takes creative measures.

Here's another way to bring lost customers back to your business: reactivation vouchers. Mail a $20 no-strings-attached voucher to any customers you haven't seen in six months or longer. Few can turn it down, and still fewer will spend only $20.

This effort can be especially successful if you also plan to run sales promotions at the same time. A small, independent music store tried this in November, figuring the period just before the holidays was a good time to have a "25 percent off" promotion. "Absentee" customers were encouraged to use their voucher for any of their sale items (CDs, tapes, videos, etc.) and stock up for the holidays.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business