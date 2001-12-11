My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Comeback

Getting those customers who have strayed back in the fold takes creative measures.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here's another way to bring lost customers back to your business: reactivation vouchers. Mail a $20 no-strings-attached voucher to any customers you haven't seen in six months or longer. Few can turn it down, and still fewer will spend only $20.

This effort can be especially successful if you also plan to run sales promotions at the same time. A small, independent music store tried this in November, figuring the period just before the holidays was a good time to have a "25 percent off" promotion. "Absentee" customers were encouraged to use their voucher for any of their sale items (CDs, tapes, videos, etc.) and stock up for the holidays.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works