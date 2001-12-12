My Queue

TV Advertising

Advertising on television has a reputation for being expensive, but TV costs can be surprisingly affordable.
The price of television time depends on several factors: the size of the market area, the length of the ad, the time of day (or night) the ad appears, the rating of the program, the quantity of advertising purchased, and a handful of other factors.

Keep in mind that you must budget not only for the cost of running the spot, but also for the cost of producing it. This can range from a low of $50 for a simple, station-produced announcement to a sum well into four or five figures for a professionally produced spot.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business

