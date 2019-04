HUD (the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development) provides jobs and other grants to start-ups.

HUD provides grants to small businesses for job creation (for example, $10,000 per job created) in the form of low-interest loans, often in conjunction with the SBA. HUD will be able to provide the names and phone numbers of city, county and state organizations in your area that represent HUD for development of targeted geographic urban areas.

