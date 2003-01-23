And the Winner Is.

If you want publicity, give an award to a member of your community.

January 23, 2003

A landscaper could present awards for the best lawns in the neighborhood or an environmental consultant could present an award for the most environmentally sound business. For more publicity, make it an annual competition where locals enter to win. For example, a caterer might host a cook-off for the best holiday cookie recipe. The winner would not only receive a prize, but the recipe would be used in your holiday catering. You win all the way around-publicity, goodwill and a stronger link to the community and potential customers.

