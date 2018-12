Take advantage of special offers that may apply.

December 18, 2001 1 min read

If you're a woman or a member of a minority group looking to purchase a franchise, you may be eligible for special financial incentives or assistance from the franchisor. Ask the franchisors you are considering whether they have such programs and what the requirements are.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need