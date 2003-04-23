Advertise in the Yellow Pages

For many businesses, it means a steady stream of new customers.

The Yellow Pages isn't a consumer magazine, but it's a print advertising medium you should seriously consider. It can be expensive, but for many businesses, it means a steady stream of new customers. If you run a restaurant, home repair business, medical service, heating and cooling repair shop, body shop, car dealership or other business that deals with Joe and Jane Consumer, you should be there. Go with the prime Yellow Pages for your area. Avoid all the me-too lookalike books.

