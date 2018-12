If your family is distracting you from your business and work-talk to them.

December 20, 2001 1 min read

Let them know that you enjoy their company, but that your work is vital to their happiness. Ask for their advice and assistance. In this way, your family will consider themselves part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

