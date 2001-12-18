My Queue

Tune In, Not Out

Be attuned to the world around you-inspiration is everywhere.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's important to listen to people's ideas, and that means everybody's ideas. Don't count anybody out. Everyone can come up with a stellar idea-your secretary, your lawyer, your accountant, your spouse. They may help you see things you've missed or see something in a new light. And always encourage everyone around you to spout off their ideas, whether they are directly related to your business or not-sometimes a non-related idea can plant the seed for another idea that's even better.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

