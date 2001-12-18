Tune In, Not Out

Be attuned to the world around you-inspiration is everywhere.

December 18, 2001 1 min read

It's important to listen to people's ideas, and that means everybody's ideas. Don't count anybody out. Everyone can come up with a stellar idea-your secretary, your lawyer, your accountant, your spouse. They may help you see things you've missed or see something in a new light. And always encourage everyone around you to spout off their ideas, whether they are directly related to your business or not-sometimes a non-related idea can plant the seed for another idea that's even better.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business