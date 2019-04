Don't be afraid to get silly-but beware!

December 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Attend a few shows and you will see: People dress up in strange costumes and clown makeup, feed mice to cobras, recite product benefits at machine-gun pace, print prospects' names on old-time newspapers with heroic headlines, and anything else to create interest. However, unless you're in a remarkably retro market, avoid the classic bimbo in a bikini. It will hurt you.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales