McDonald's to Lower Prices

<b></b>

December 17, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's plans to discount the Big Mac this month followed by the January launch of a 20-item value menu at more than 500 McDonald's restaurants in Southern California, according to a company document. The restaurants will sell the chain's Big Mac for 99 cents from December 13 though January 1, a discount of more than 50 percent off the sandwich's typical $2.30 price point. After the Big Mac sale ends, the same restaurants will test a value menu, featuring items priced under $1, which could be rolled out nationwide. -Nation's Restaurant News