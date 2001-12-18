Sonic Announces Venture with go2

<b></b>

December 18, 2001

Oklahoma City-Sonic Corp. announced an agreement with go2, a wireless location-based directory, to make it easier for customers to find the nearest Sonic location by using their PC or Web-enabled cell phone, PDA or pager. By typing "go2sonic" in a mobile device, customers can access a list of locations and turn-by-turn directions to the nearest Sonic. Using the go2 Promotions Manager, Sonic will also create special promotions and discounts for wireless consumers.

Submarine sandwich franchise Blimpie signed a similar agreement with go2 earlier this year (see "Getting Connected with Wireless Customers"). -Sonic Corp.