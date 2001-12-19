Good Franchisee Support Equals Great Franchisee Relations

<b></b>

Parsippany, New Jersey-Cendant Corp., franchisor of hotel chains including Howard Johnson, Days Inn and Ramada, implemented its SOAR (Sell, Open, Add Value, Retain) program to encourage its employees to give franchisees as much support as possible. The company is aware that, as a franchisor, it must provide vendor relations, management contract leads, and operational and marketing support while maintaining its relationships with franchisees through trust, execution, communication and appreciation, according to Russ Moserowitz, Cendant senior vice president of franchise and owner relations. -Franchising World