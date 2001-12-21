Wingate Inns Begins Testing Wireless High Speed Internet Access for Guests

<b></b>

December 21, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Parsippany, New Jersey-Wingate Inns International Inc. is beta testing wireless capabilities at its hotel in Garden City, New York. The 60-day test will allow business and leisure travelers with wireless Ethernet card-equipped laptops to access the Internet from any public area as well as several guestrooms. Upon the completion of phase one, Wingate Inns will launch a second round of testing that provides Garden City hotel staff with handheld computers to provide wireless check in/out, wireless room inspections, engineering and maintenance tasking, as well as list guestrooms needing housekeeping. -Cendant Corp.