Enter to Win a Spot in a National Ad Campaign

Attention all risk-takers: This contest is made just for you.

December 13, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Got the itch to see your face in print? Or how about just a trip to Miami? Maxim Online and Dewar's are hosting the Dewar's Profile Search Contest to find people who take risks to live out their dreams. Needless to say, entrepreneurs fit that description to a tee. The winning group of entrepreneurs (2 or more people) will appear in a national Dewar's Profile ad campaign, and the top five group finalists will fly to Miami for the Maxim/Dewar's Party, where the final winner will then be announced. Entrants can also opt to simply enter the contest to win tickets for a trip to the party in Miami.

For complete details and an online entry form, visit www.maximonline.com/dewars. And get moving quick--the contest ends December 21, 2001.