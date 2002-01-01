Flash 01/02

NFL contact lenses, blocking the ad blockers and hovering ads
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

The Eyes Have It: Irvine, California, company CooperVision has launched a line of nonprescription contact lenses bearing NFL team logos.

Just Down the Block: Sick of surfers blocking ads on your site? AdKey software, from German company MediaBeam, lets you deny access to users who use ad-filtering software.

Hover Craft: Full-color product images that appear to float in mid-air can be projected with an in-store device developed by Holomedia, a joint venture between a U.S. and a Hungarian company. The projectors, which tests suggest create a "faster and more lasting memory imprint" than traditional advertising, will be launched first in Britain, Germany and Hungary.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market