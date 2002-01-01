Flash 01/02
The Eyes Have It: Irvine, California, company CooperVision has launched a line of nonprescription contact lenses bearing NFL team logos.
Just Down the Block: Sick of surfers blocking ads on your site? AdKey software, from German company MediaBeam, lets you deny access to users who use ad-filtering software.
Hover Craft: Full-color product images that appear to float in mid-air can be projected with an in-store device developed by Holomedia, a joint venture between a U.S. and a Hungarian company. The projectors, which tests suggest create a "faster and more lasting memory imprint" than traditional advertising, will be launched first in Britain, Germany and Hungary.