My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mitch Siegler

41, president of Sovietski Collection in San Diego
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Description: Catalog marketer of gear, gifts and collectibles from Russia and Eastern Europe

Start-Up: $50,000 in 1992

Sales: Approximately $10 million for 2001

Seeing Red: With Russia's soaring inflation in 1992, Siegler's initial idea to sell discounted American consumer goods there never materialized. Switching gears, he began selling wholesale Russian handicrafts to specialty shops and large retailers like Pier 1 Imports and Nordstrom. Finding a receptive market after running ads for wristwatches, clocks and other items in targeted publications, he developed an eight-page mini-catalog in 1994 that has since grown to a 68-page catalog published quarterly.

Cold War Consumers: His willingness to deal with the headaches that come with seeking out hard-to-find, unusual and "difficult" items allows Siegler to offer objects that other businesses shy away from. Through relationships with hundreds of companies, government ministries, artists and cottage producers, he's able to secure unusual products such as giant "Big Eye" battleship binoculars, genuine Soviet space suits, B-52 bomber ejection seats and instrument panel clocks from MiG-29 aircraft.

Faces of War: "I don't think we would be affected [by the war on terrorism] any more than other companies. However, our bigger-ticket items would suffer more. Since our median price point is $40 and the vast majority of our items are in the $50 to $150 range, I believe we're reasonably diversified."

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur