It Figures 01/02
This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
|
WHERE ARE THE ENTREPRENEURS TURNING
for business financing? Here's how much use of the following financing sources increased in 2001 as compared to 2000:
SOURCE: D&B's "20th Annual Small Business Survey"
|TRADING UP
|
DON'T FORGET YOUR INDUSTRY RESEARCH
Eighty-three percent of small-business owners read trade magazines, and 73 percent visit trade Web sites. And some went to a lot of B2B trade shows last year:
SOURCE: Yankelovich/Harris Interactive Strategic Consulting Group
|IN SERVICE WE TRUST
|
WHERE IT'S EARNED
through brilliant packaging, a great ad campaign or responsiveness to their questions, customers' trust is a key component to a company's enduring success. Here's what customers had to say about trust in a recent survey:
SOURCE: Booth-Harris Trust Monitor
|CHANGE IT!
|
SOME PEOPLE CLICK
through cyberspace faster than they channel-surf. What do Internet users say gets them to stop at particular Web sites?
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix
|
34%
of Internet users have been the victim of a privacy or security breach.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix Inc.
81%
5.5
|
58%
of consumers expect their finances to be better a year from now.
SOURCE: Gannett News Service
67%