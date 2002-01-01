My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

It Figures 01/02

Financing sources, whom customers trust, what makes Internet visitors buy and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
 
  WHERE ARE THE ENTREPRENEURS TURNING for business financing? Here's how much use of the following financing sources increased in 2001 as compared to 2000:

SOURCE: D&B's "20th Annual Small Business Survey" 		 
TRADING UP
  DON'T FORGET YOUR INDUSTRY RESEARCH Eighty-three percent of small-business owners read trade magazines, and 73 percent visit trade Web sites. And some went to a lot of B2B trade shows last year:

SOURCE: Yankelovich/Harris Interactive Strategic Consulting Group 		 
IN SERVICE WE TRUST
  WHERE IT'S EARNED through brilliant packaging, a great ad campaign or responsiveness to their questions, customers' trust is a key component to a company's enduring success. Here's what customers had to say about trust in a recent survey:

SOURCE: Booth-Harris Trust Monitor 		 
CHANGE IT!
  SOME PEOPLE CLICK through cyberspace faster than they channel-surf. What do Internet users say gets them to stop at particular Web sites?

SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix 		 
34%
of Internet users have been the victim of a privacy or security breach.
SOURCE: Jupiter Media Metrix Inc.

81%
of U.S. consumers are afraid their credit card number will be stolen online.
SOURCE: eMarketer

5.5
billion
Amount of obesity cost U.S. companies annually in lost productivity due to absenteeism and weight related diseases.
SOURCE: Business Week

   58%
of consumers expect their finances to be better a year from now.
SOURCE: Gannett News Service

67%
of consumers feel they'll manage better than most in an economic downturn.
SOURCE: Gannett News Service

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How Two Stanford Dropouts Built a $2.6 Billion Company In Just Two Years

Starting a Business

Can You Build a Million-Dollar Business Starting With Just $100 on Fiverr? Here's a Plan to Do Just That.

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business