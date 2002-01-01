9/11 Calls

Wireless devices in the post-attacks era
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Mobile communications took on new significance on September 11, 2001. Mobile phones loomed large in the drama, but many New York wireless networks were damaged in the World Trade Center collapse-or overloaded in its aftermath.

In contrast, the satellite-based transmitters for Iridium and Globalstar satellite phones remained above the fray. Likewise, Research in Motion's BlackBerries kept transferring instant e-mail. That was because the networks they use escaped damage; also, their packet data channels handle traffic increases better than voice channels.

While those companies report a surge of interest, their products are neither invulnerable nor suitable for everyone. Packet data networks are still land-based. BlackBerries use server-based e-mail systems, not the consumer-oriented services used by many companies. Satellite phones are larger and costlier than cell phones.

Still, wireless communications will be important in future emergencies, as their use following September 11 bears out.

Mike Hogan is Entrepreneur's technology editor. Write him at mhogan@entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market