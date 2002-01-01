Cool Clicks 01/02

Get tailored news from Clip Genius and find encouragement to get online iBizResources.
Cutting-Edge: Clipping services have been providing business customers with tailored news articles for a pretty long time. Clip Genius is upping the ante with its Internet-only, low-priced offerings. Growing companies can monitor important issues in the media, keep tabs on the competition, conduct research or gauge the effectiveness of marketing efforts without wasting time combing through Web sites or search engines. Pricing starts at $39 per month and varies with the daily delivery times and number of search strings. Log on to take the fully customizable service for a free trial run.

Do It Already! Part information resource and part pep talk, iBizResources.com is about encouraging brick-and-mortar businesses to get online and take advantage of new technologies. A free bimonthly e-mail newsletter anchors the offerings; articles cover everything from profiles to e-mail marketing tips and Web site design discussions. A newsletter is also available on the site, along with an archive of previous issues.

iBizResources.com features a compact design with straightforward navigation. It's a solid place for businesses that are new to the Internet to get grounded without getting lost in a tangle of news stories and hyperlinks. An extensive searchable vendor directory is stocked with brick-and-mortar-friendly businesses offering technical services, e-commerce tools, marketing, promotion and business products and services. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to get involved by submitting articles to the newsletter, submitting a profile for consideration or signing up for the directory.

