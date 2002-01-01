My Queue

Hot Disks 01/02

Secure your company's site and network, use more than one OS and more.
This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
1
in every 300
e-mail messages contain a virus; that figure could rise to 1 in 10 by 2007
SOURCE: MessageLabs

Security Guard: Protect your company from the latest Web and e-mail threats with Norton Internet Security 2002 ( www.symantec.com ). This version can handle script-based viruses like Anna Kournikova even before they're known and also stops e-mail propagation of worms and the leaking of confidential information during instant messaging. You can block employee visits to unauthorized Web sites and the running of Trojans and dangerous peer-to-peer applications on your company network. A reduced $69.95 price (all prices street) includes a firewall, a network intrusion detector, a configurable set of antivirus tools and a year of threat updates.

One for All: Don't settle for just one operating system. Connectix's Virtual PC for Windows ( www.connectix.com ) lets you create multiple virtual machines with different OSes-or different versions of the same OS-on one computer. For $199, you can test software or run older applications on a new PC without creating partitions or erasing your data.

All in One: Microsoft Great Plains Small Business Manager ( www.microsoft.com/business/productivity/gphome.asp ) blends core business accounting modules with Microsoft Office XP's popular productivity applications, then lets you see key data anytime, anywhere at the Microsoft bCentral Web site. Use your favorite Office apps for customer letters, graphical reports and analyses on data from your accounting modules. Single-user pricing begins at $1,500, depending on module selection.

Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

