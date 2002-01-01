Gear 01/02

Move Ethernet connections with ease and a Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-compatible laptop

January 1, 2002 1 min read

USB 10/100 Ethernet Adapter

Belkin Components

(800) 2-BELKIN

www.belkin.com

Street price: $49.99

People move around a lot today--in and out of the office and among different workstations. The Belkin USB 10/100 Ethernet Adapter provides instant network access for any desktop or laptop with a USB port. Simply plug the adapter in to the USB port of the computer you want to connect, and plug the other end in to any standard Ethernet connection point on your network. The Adapter doesn't even require rebooting.

Toshiba Port�g� 4000

Toshiba

(800) TOSHIBA

www.toshiba.com

Street price: $2,399

With universal networking, data security and unparalleled upgradability, the Toshiba Port�g� 4000 fits a Cadillac's worth of computing into a sleek, 4.4-pound frame. The Port�g� is the first portable to add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless technologies to its motherboard, along with an Ethernet adapter and a 56Kbps modem. The Port�g�'s Slim SelectBay takes a second battery, a second hard drive or a variety of optical drives, while its $199 Advanced Port Replicator offers more connections than most desktops.