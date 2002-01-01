Tech Buzz 01/02

Microsoft makes a business-friendly handheld OS, and get ready for a new tech services solution.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Pocket Protector

Microsoft, whose share of the handheld operating system market has never strayed too far past 10 percent, hopes to make an end-run around Palm handheld lovers with a revamped Pocket PC 2002 that appeals to the businesses that employ those lovers. This latest Pocket PC version includes enterprise-oriented features designed to prompt security-conscious network professionals to standardize companywide on the OS.

Corporate network access is the jumping-off point. Thinking beyond the sync cradle, on-the-go entrepreneurs can connect to business files through wireless access points with an add-on wireless modem. Built-in Virtual Private Networking (VPN) takes care of security anxieties; improved password handling and better support for antivirus software round out the capabilities.

Naturally, the visual experience and user interface of the new OS closely mirror Microsoft's new Windows XP. But it all requires more processing power and memory, pushing hardware prices to $400 and above. Case in point: Hewlett-Packard's release of the Jornada 565 sporting Pocket PC 2002 goes for $599 (street).

Right to the Source

A new way to get business tech solutions is coming down the line: e-sourcing. Web-based e-sourcing follows a utility model for providing IT services. You pay according to how much you use, just like you do with electricity or gas.

E-sourcing can encompass many products and services, but some areas to keep an eye on are Web hosting, data storage and network services. The incentives for all this are cost savings and not having to second-guess the amount of resources your business might need.

IBM is busy on the e-sourcing front lines, rolling out an e-sourcing data storage option called Managed Storage Services. Sun Microsystems and Hewlett-Packard have also made motions in this direction. Initial offerings target larger corporations, but e-sourcing should come into its own in the next few years and start to make money-saving propositions for growing businesses.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market