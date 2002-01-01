No Strings Attached

We could spout the numbers all day, but you already know wireless is rising untethered.
This story appears in the January 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Like it or not, sometimes we all have to get out of bed and leave our houses. And once we've finally made it outside, we want to be able to stay connected; for about 39 percent of us, the cell phone has proved to be the best way to do that.

What does this have to do with the latest trends in franchising? Plenty. Inspired by the success RadioShack has had selling cell phones, services and accessories, several franchises have sprung up to join the wireless revolution. Unlike conventional independent or corporate cell phone stores, these franchises work with a variety of service providers, giving their customers more options.

Wireless Toyz has been in the wireless business since 1995. Back then, the company was selling more pagers than cell phones and offered service from only one carrier; today, Wireless Toyz represents five cellular companies and sells satellite TV systems.

"It's a growing industry," says Richard Simtob, vice president of franchise development for Wireless Toyz. "That's the most important thing about a franchise-you want to be in an industry that's going to be bigger in a few years than it is today."

Most bet that'll be the case for wireless. Sixty-one percent of the population doesn't own a cell phone, and even existing users are prospective customers. As Simtob points out, "They're always upgrading, switching service and buying accessories, so we're there to help them."

