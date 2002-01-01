Coming On Strong

Don't call them also-rans. These 5 franchise industries are burning up the track.

Five more industries that are right on target for 2002:

Asian Fast Food: City residents have dozens of international tastes to choose from; some franchises think it's time for the rest of the country to partake. Samurai Sam's, a teriyaki franchise, hopes desire for something healthy and different will draw people to its stores. Says co-founder John Young, "I see this segment exploding."

Child Care & Education: "People will sacrifice going out to eat or buying something to make sure their children are getting special attention," points out Jerry Wilkerson, president of Crete, Illinois-based Franchise Recruiters Ltd. Franchisees are providing child care and educational enrichment-everything from drawing lessons to reading help-to meet the needs of children and parents.

"The outlook for supplemental education is very good, despite tightening economic conditions," says Patty Miller, senior vice president of franchise services for Sylvan Learning Systems. "Families continue to value education-related spending."

Senior Care: Parents looking for ballet lessons for their children may also be interested in services for aging parents and grandparents. "Our governments are woefully lacking in that area," Wilkerson says of senior services. To fill the need, franchises are coming forward to clean, prepare meals and even provide companionship.

Tech Support: "That franchise market has been very shallow for years. There are only a few franchise companies into it at this point," Wilkerson says. That may be changing-the tech-support category of the FRANCHISE 500® grew from two companies last year to six this year.

Handling computer repairs and upgrades, tech-support franchises do what many don't have the know-how or manpower to handle. "With the economy still in a slump, we expect huge growth," says Lonnie Helgerson, CEO of Computer Doctor International Inc.

Pet Care: Pets are considered part of the family. Franchises that realize this are cleaning, feeding and training pets around the world.

On the care end, companies like Aussie Pet Mobile Inc. cater to families that don't have time to take pets to the groomer. "It's all about convenience," explains president and founder Ian Moses.

Making life easier in general seems the key to franchising success in 2002. "Without a doubt," says Wilkerson, "if you're buying a franchise, anything to do with human services, homes and families and pets is going to be a leg up on the competition.

