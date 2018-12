Videos can make you a star in the prospect's eye.

Whatever your area of expertise, create a video with 10 tips that can help your customers. Offer the video free of charge if a client signs up to use your service for a trial period, or use the video as a marketing device to entice customers to give your service a try.

